Police have closed a main road into Burnley due to an accident.

Centenary Way is closed from the roundabout to the junction with Red Lion Street and also Finsley Gate is currently closed from the junction with Parker Lane to the junction with Exmouth Street due to a road traffic collision.

A police spokesman said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”