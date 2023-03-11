News you can trust since 1877
Police close Active Way in Burnley after road traffic collision

Motorists are being asked to avoid a major Burnley road on the outskirts of the town centre following a collision.

By John Deehan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 8:31am

Active Way is closed from Church Street due to the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Please be aware Active Way is closed from Church Street due to a road traffic collision. You will not be able to get into the town centre using this route. However you can go through Church Street to leave the town centre.

Active Way from Church Street has been closed by police
“Please avoid the area where possible.”

