Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man died in a collision in Burnley last night (Thursday)

Officers were called at 5.06pm to Padiham Road, close to the Spar shop, to a report of a road traffic collision. When they attended, it was found that a Hyundai IX20 car had been in collision with a pedestrian on the carriageway. The pedestrian was a man in his 60s who suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out. Sgt Simon Strickland of our Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the man’s family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.

“As we investigate the collision, we are appealing for witnesses and any footage from the area around the time it happened.”

If you have any information that could help contact 101, quoting log 0940 of 16th January 2025, or email [email protected]