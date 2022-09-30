News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in Clitheroe road accident

Police are appealing for information after a road accident left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:16 am
The collision happened at around 7-15am on Friday, September 23rd, in Chatburn Road, Clitheroe.

A BMW motorcycle was involved in a collision with a navy blue Volkswagen Golf. The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered injuries to his leg, wrist and lower back. He was rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “ We are urging any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage, to come forward with information.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0184 of September 23.

