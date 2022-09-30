The collision happened at around 7-15am on Friday, September 23rd, in Chatburn Road, Clitheroe.

A BMW motorcycle was involved in a collision with a navy blue Volkswagen Golf. The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered injuries to his leg, wrist and lower back. He was rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital.

Police are appealing for information after a road accident in Clitheroe left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “ We are urging any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage, to come forward with information.”