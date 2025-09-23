Police appeal for help following collision in Brierfield

By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 16:10 BST
The police are appealing for help following a collision in Brierfield.

Officers received a report at 6-02pm of a collision between a white Mercedes CLA and a pedestrian in Colne Road at the junction with Every Street.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition. A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She remains in custody.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “A woman is very poorly in hospital as a result of this collision, and our thoughts remain with her and her loved ones at this time.

Photo by Neil Cross Police stock imageplaceholder image
Photo by Neil Cross Police stock image

"Although someone has been arrested, our enquiries are very much ongoing, and if you can assist those enquiries, I would urge you to get in touch.

“We are aware of some footage of this incident circulating on social media. I would like to take this time to remind you that this collision involves real people, whose loved ones may see that footage you are sharing. Please refrain from sharing it online, and if you do see it, report it to us via the appropriate channels.”

You can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1092 of 22nd September.

