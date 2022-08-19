Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority recently gave the green light to the advertisement of a £3m contract - to run for the next four years - for the supply of the specialist material needed to complete repairs when conditions are cold and wet.

Known as the “permanent cold lay surfacing” method, it enables highway workers to fix defects in roads and pavements while avoiding the challenges associated with traditional hot asphalt patching, which can be difficult to carry out when the weather is inclement.

The hot option can also sometimes require the use of sizeable equipment and the temporary installation of traffic controls to manage the flow of vehicles in the vicinity of the work.

Filling potholes in winter can prove a challenge when conditions are wet and cold

In contrast, cold lay surfacing usually needs little traffic management and the material remains usable in below-freezing conditions. It can also be used to repair flooded potholes, damaged areas compacted by traffic and skid-resistance surfaces.

A procurement document approved by County Hall’s cabinet last month stated that the material “will ensure that permanent, first-time repairs are delivered with no requirement for return or remedial works”

Cabinet members were also told that the use of cold lay material would help the authority to meet its pothole-repair targets in a cost-effective way - with the repaired surfaces being able to be driven over almost straight away, reducing disruption on the roads.

Traditional hot ashphalt repairs can require more traffic controls and cause more disruption than the cold lay surfacing method

“[The] material also provides an effective permanent repair where the carriageway is significantly deteriorated and straight-cut edges cannot be achieved,” the procurement paper explained.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that keeping the roads and pavements safe and in good repair was one of its biggest responsibilities.

“We put a lot of resources into this, with almost £11m due to be invested in planned maintenance of road surfaces this year.

"On top of this we allocate extra resources for any day-to-day repairs to potholes and other defects which emerge throughout the year, which includes ensuring that our highways teams are well-equipped for the task.

"The cold and wet weather over the winter is what causes most damage to our roads and also presents a challenge in terms of repairs, as we often have to make them in difficult conditions in order to deal with an immediate safety hazard - and can't wait for the weather to improve.

"Cold lay surfacing is a vital material for making repairs during the winter, as it's still effective in cold and wet conditions and can be used to repair flooded potholes, or even when temperatures are below freezing. At other times of the year, we use warm-mix asphalt for most repairs, but this can't be used during the worst weather.

"Our policy is to make a good-quality permanent repair to potholes on the first visit whenever possible and the use of cold lay surfacing means that our highways teams can continue to do this year-round," the spokesperson added.

Bidders for the so-called "framework agreement" - which will be awarded to multiple contractors - will be judged entirely on price, provided they first clear a simple pass or fail test assessing their technical capability and sustainability credentials.