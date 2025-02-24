Photos as section of Colne's Market Street remains closed due to road accident outside Greggs bakery

These were the scenes this morning after an accident involving a bus in Colne’s Market Street, outside Greggs bakery.

The road is closed between the junctions of Market Place and Dockray Street due to the incident. Police are asking that drivers find an alternative route.

