A Volkswagen Golf travelling eastbound on Church Street struck a pedestrian at around 9.50pm on Sunday (February 5).

The pedestrian – a man in his 60s from Brierfield – suffered a “serious lower leg injury” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 30s from Nelson, was not injured.

A pedestrian was left with "life-changing injuries" after he was struck by a car in Church Street, Colne (Credit: Google)

Police on Monday (February 6) launched a public appeal for information and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “The pedestrian involved has been left with life-changing injuries.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage.

“Please contact police if you can help.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected]ashire.police.uk, quoting log number 1339 of February 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad