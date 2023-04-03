News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
48 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
52 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Overnight closure planned for Burnley's Accrington Road and Barracks Road for road resurfacing after work carried out to repair potholes

Repairs have been carried out to several potholes on one of Burnley’s busiest stretches of road.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:32 BST

The potholes, that start from the roundabout on Accrington Road just past The Gym Group and Starbucks drive through and run up to the junction with Coal Clough Lane, have plagued motorists for months.

Read More
Burnley's The Royal Dyche pub landlady shocks Clarets fans and customers with 'n...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said repairs have been carried out but workmen will be returning in the coming weeks to resurface an area around the junction of Accrington Road and Barracks Road.

The fixed potholes on Burnham Gate, Burnley which has left the road in a mess. Resurfacing work is to be carried out in June
The fixed potholes on Burnham Gate, Burnley which has left the road in a mess. Resurfacing work is to be carried out in June
The fixed potholes on Burnham Gate, Burnley which has left the road in a mess. Resurfacing work is to be carried out in June
Most Popular

The spokesman said: "We are currently working to schedule this during June. We'll need to close the road overnight to carry out these repairs and will put up advance warning signs in the area nearer the time so that people can plan their journeys."

The fixed potholes on Burnham Gate, Burnley which has left the road in a mess. Resurfacing work is to be carried out in June
The fixed potholes on Burnham Gate, Burnley which has left the road in a mess. Resurfacing work is to be carried out in June
The fixed potholes on Burnham Gate, Burnley which has left the road in a mess. Resurfacing work is to be carried out in June
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The fixed potholes on Burnham Gate, Burnley which has left the road in a mess. Resurfacing work is to be carried out in June
The fixed potholes on Burnham Gate, Burnley which has left the road in a mess. Resurfacing work is to be carried out in June
The fixed potholes on Burnham Gate, Burnley which has left the road in a mess. Resurfacing work is to be carried out in June
BurnleyLancashire County CouncilStarbucks