Overnight closure planned for Burnley's Accrington Road and Barracks Road for road resurfacing after work carried out to repair potholes
Repairs have been carried out to several potholes on one of Burnley’s busiest stretches of road.
The potholes, that start from the roundabout on Accrington Road just past The Gym Group and Starbucks drive through and run up to the junction with Coal Clough Lane, have plagued motorists for months.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said repairs have been carried out but workmen will be returning in the coming weeks to resurface an area around the junction of Accrington Road and Barracks Road.
The spokesman said: "We are currently working to schedule this during June. We'll need to close the road overnight to carry out these repairs and will put up advance warning signs in the area nearer the time so that people can plan their journeys."