New Year roadworks: one road closure for Burnley drivers this week
Burnley motorists who are heading out and about to celebrate New Years with friends and family will have one road closure to watch out for this week.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:24 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:26 pm
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A56, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.