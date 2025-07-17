Local bus operator Rosso is teaming up with a local authority to bring new evening and Sunday journeys to a popular local route.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in partnership with Lancashire County Council, Rosso is to launch its extended evening and Sunday timetables on route 8 linking Burnley with Bacup from this Sunday, July 20th.

The new journeys will run on Monday to Saturday from Burnley Bus Station stand 5 at 7-40pm, 8-40pm, 9-40pm and 10-40pm – while the new Sunday daytime service will leave Burnley hourly from 9-40am to 6-40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Saturday evening buses will leave Bacup’s St James Gardens stand C at 8-06pm, 9-06pm, 10-06pm and 11-06pm. On Sundays, buses will run from Bacup at 10-06am and hourly until 7-06pm.

Bus operator Rosso is teaming up with LCC to bring new evening and Sunday journeys to a popular local route

The new journeys will follow the same route as the existing route 8, except that Pennine Road in Bacup will not be served in the evenings or on Sundays.

Rosso general manager Tony Fiocca said: “We’re delighted to be able to introduce evening and Sunday services on this important route linking Burnley and Bacup, in partnership with the county council.

“Our new timetable will improve access to Sunday shopping and leisure facilities for local residents along the route, and will also support the evening economy in both towns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, new Monday to Saturday evening journeys between Blackburn, Padiham and Burnley will begin next Monday, July 21st on Transdev’s Hotline route.

In the new timetable, the current 10pm bus from Preston to Blackburn will be extended to run all the way to Padiham and Burnley, departing from Blackburn Bus Station stand 5 at 10-40pm.

A new trip will also depart from Burnley Bus Station gate 4 at 11-28pm for Padiham and Blackburn, replacing the current 11-28pm Mainline M2 bus from Burnley to Padiham, which will no longer operate.

All the current range of tickets and passes will be valid on the new journeys including the £1 single fare available after 7pm weekdays and all day on Sundays, supported by Lancashire County Council as part of the Government-funded Lancashire Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of all the new journeys will be in a new route 8 timetable available closer to the launch date online at transdevbus.co.uk/rosso and on the free Transdev Go mobile app, with printed timetables also available from bus station enquiry offices.