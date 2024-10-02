Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New speed cameras are set to be to installed on one of Burnley’s ‘danger roads’.

It is proposed to introduce the enforcement technology on the A682 Colne Road in Burnley and Brierfield. The move follows residents concerns over safety after a string of collisions in recent years.

Lancashire County Council’s ruling cabinet will be asked to approve the scheme when it meets on Thursday along with a similar project for the A583 Blackpool Road in Kirkham. The two speed enforcement camera schemes will cost a total of £2.1m., with work set to begin in April next year and last eight months.

Colne Road, Burnley

The Colne Road scheme has been developed following community engagement in Burnley, with residents making it clear that making the A682 safer should be a top priority for the county council. The scheme will address road safety risks by targeting excessive speeds and anti-social driving behaviour along the road.

Money for the work is expected to come from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund programme, which has a wider strategic objective of improving the sense of community in North-East Burnley, subject to final approval from government. The Levelling Up East Lancashire programme, which is made up of £5m funding from Lancashire County Council and a provisional award of £50m from the Government, will deliver a range of improvements through three connected projects to create safer, greener and healthier streets; accessible and vibrant town centres; and public transport improvements.

Members of the county council’s cabinet will be asked to agree to advertise the contract for the work to take place. The contract will cover the design and build of both schemes as well as ongoing maintenance.

Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, the authority’s for highways boss, said: “Both of these roads have a history of serious collisions where excessive speed has been a factor and we understand how concerned local communities are about their safety record.

“Residents in Burnley in particular have strongly voiced strong calls for safety improvements on the A682 Colne Road through our community engagement.

“The scheme we are developing shows that we are listening to our residents, and the new cameras will help to save lives and make these two A roads safer for everyone.”