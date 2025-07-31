A pothole repair machine, described as a ‘game changer,’ has been rolled out in Lancashire as part of a pioneering new partnership.

Unlike other pothole machines, the new machine recycles existing materials on site to provide a long-lasting, first-time repair. This is much more efficient as it minimises waste and reduces the need for new materials, driving the cost of each repair down.

This groundbreaking approach, which has never been used before in the UK, is one of several innovations now being used on Lancashire's roads thanks to a new multi-million partnership with Blackburn-based Multevo. The new partnership sees a move away from a fragmented model – previously involving several contractors paid by the day – into a single, streamlined contract with one provider. It also frees up the county council’s own highways’ teams to focus on the most urgent defects that require fixing and on its resurfacing programme, which is well underway.

A pothole repair machine, described as a ‘game changer,’ has been rolled out in Lancashire as part of a pioneering new partnership between Lancashire County Council and a leading East Lancs company

A key strength of the contract is the embedded innovation clause, which compels the contractor to demonstrate annual improvements and innovation. Multevo repairs are also backed by a workmanship warranty, meaning that if work needs to be re-done it will be at no extra costs to the county council.

Cty Coun.Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "This exciting new partnership is a more efficient, cost-effective and streamlined way of managing the huge number of defects that get reported to us every day. This shift ensures that repairs are done in a timely manner and to the highest standard, first time around. The recycle, rejuvenate, repair method of pothole repair in particular is going to revolutionise how we approach pothole repairs. This groundbreaking new partnership is already making a real difference to residents' lives – and we’re only just getting started."

Established in 2010 with just four staff members, Multevo now employs more than 370 people nationwide. Based in Darwen, Multevo was recently ranked 398th out of 1,000 companies across Europe in the Financial Times Europe's fastest growing companies. In the first six weeks of the contract, Multevo has repaired around 3,500 individual reported defects – the equivalent of more than 13,500 square meters.

Every repair carried out by Multevo is scrutinised internally and then by the county council to ensure repairs are carried out to the highest standard. Multevo Director Josh Sweeney said: “We are incredibly excited to be able to pioneer our industry leading permanent road repair treatments in our home county. Like everyone, we all use the road network and are looking forward to helping to make a real positive difference on Lancashire’s roads by fixing permanently first time.”

Matt Townsend, Director of Highways and Transport, Lancashire County Council, said: "Innovation is at the core of this partnership – bolstering our own workforce and enabling us to provide more efficient, cost-effective services that offer real value to Lancashire residents."