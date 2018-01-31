MP keeps up fight for Earby bus service

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has renewed efforts to ensure a direct bus service from Earby to Skipton is reintroduced.

In December he teamed up with Churches Together Earby and District to conduct a survey of Earby residents. From the responses submitted 98% said they would use a direct bus to Skipton if there was one available.

Commenting on the results of the survey the MP said: “The results of the survey are pretty clear the people of Earby want and would use a direct bus service to Skipton. Transdev removed the service based on a commercial decision and I’m hopeful with this new evidence based information they will reconsider and reassess their decision. I will be providing a full breakdown of the results to both Transdev and Lancashire County Council.”

Regular bus user Coun. Mike Goulthorp said, “The results of this survey demonstrate what we’ve known all along Earby needs and will use a direct bus to Skipton.”

Mr Stephenson concluded: “I would like to thank the volunteers from Churches Together for their help in distributing and collecting the surveys across Earby without their support it wouldn’t have been possible.”