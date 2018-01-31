Mourners gather to remember Adnan

Mourners gathered for prayers and a funeral service for a 21-year-old man tragically killed in a car accident over the weekend.



Read more: Tragedy as man (21) dies in Clitheroe collision



Adnan Nazir, of Nelson, was driving a Skoda Octavia when it came off Whalley Road and crashed into a woodland, heading into Clitheroe, at around 6-15am on Sunday.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where Adnan Nazir died

Adnan suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead after being treated at the scene by emergency services. The road was closed between Primrose Road and the A59 for around five hours while police dealt with the incident.

Mourners packed into Ghausia Mosque, Nelson, on Tuesday for prayers followed by a funeral service.

A family friend wrote on Facebook: “My prayers and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

A former Pendle Vale College pupil, Adnan’s untimely death has shocked the close-knit Nelson community. Devastated friends took to social media to pay their respects.

Matthew Dutton wrote: “Rest In Peace Adnan Nazir. So many memories from school man. All my love are out too his family! Gone but not forgotten RIP bro.”

While, Sam Diggins commented: ”Saw him and spoke to him last week man. Absolutely tragic, RIP.”

Saeed Rafiq added: “Adnan Nazir gone but never forgotten.”

Loved ones and close friends have also left poignant floral tributes at the scene of the crash.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “My thoughts are with the driver of the vehicle, his family and his friends at this very difficult time.

“These are tragic circumstances.

“We are appealing for information following the collision and would urge anyone who saw what happened to contact police.

“Furthermore, if you saw the vehicle described in the moments before the incident please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0367 of January 28th.”