Here is everything you need to know about the restrictions and when the new measure will start:

What restrictions are in place regarding the bus lane in St James’ Street and Hammerton Street?

The bus lane was designed to ease traffic flow in the main retail areas.

Motorists to be fined £70 for driving in the bus lane in Burnley town centre.

Drivers travelling east in St James' Street are directed away from the central shopping area via Bethesda Street. Only buses and taxis are allowed to continue in St James' Street and Hammerton Street via the bus lane.

When will the cameras and fines come into play?

Cameras will begin enforcing these restrictions from Monday, November 21. Any unauthorised vehicle that enters the bus lane could receive a £70 penalty charge notice.

What does the council say about the new measure?

County Coun. Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Bus lanes are a way of prioritising how our roads are used, and in this case allow us to give priority to public transport, pedestrians and taxis in the central shopping area of Burnley, helping to make it safer and more attractive for everyone.

"We already use cameras to enforce a number of locations such as this, which help to ensure that everyone complies with the restrictions and that they're enforced consistently and fairly across the county.

"The signs for drivers are very clear and easy to follow, and have been in place for some time to allow people to get used to them. We don't want anyone to get caught out and will be happy if we don't make a penny from the cameras as it means that people are doing the right thing.

"However, we are also giving fair warning to anyone who has been abusing the bus lane that they will receive a penalty if they continue to do so from November 21st."