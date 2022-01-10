More delays for motorists in Burnley village as temporary traffic lights return to busy road

The lights on Burnley Road, Holme Chapel, close to the area known as Bulls Head Cottage, are due to be there until this Friday (January 14th) while work to carry out replacement of gas mains continues, according to Lancashire County Council.

The lights, which have been in situ since August, leaving motorists frustrated at long delays, were decorated with tinsel just before Christmas.

The gesture raised a few smiles with motorists on the way to work. Graham Knott added the tinsel to bring attention to the fact that there were no Christmas lights in the village.