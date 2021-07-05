Man suffers 'serious injuries' after 'losing control' of motorcycle in Burnley

The man was riding along Harold Street when he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle at around 7.15pm yesterday (Saturday, July 3), causing him to be thrown from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a local man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Constabulary's Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has left a man with some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured the incident to come forward and speak to us if they haven’t already done so."

The road was closed for four hours for collision investigations following the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1216 of July 3.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

