Man dies after falling from M65 bridge in Lancashire

A man has died after falling from a bridge over the M65.

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 2:51pm

Police and paramedics were called to the scene close to junction 11 in Burnley at around 5.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday, March 2).

The man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital but sadly later died from his injuries.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A man in his 50s died after falling from a bridge over the M65 near Burnley on Thursday evening (March 2)
A spokesman for the force said: "We were called at shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday, March 2) to a report that a man had fallen from a bridge at J11 of the M65.

"The man, aged in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to hospital but sadly later died of his injuries.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this time."

