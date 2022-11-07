Man dies after falling from bridge on M65
A man has sadly died after falling from a bridge on the M65.
Police closed the motorway in both directions, between junctions 11 and 14, due to a ‘police incident’ on Sunday (November 6).
It is now confirmed that a man had fallen from the bridge and died from his injuries.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 1.55pm to a bridge over the M65 between Junctions 11 and 14 to reports of concern for welfare.
"Emergency services attended and found a man had fallen from the bridge. He has since sadly died.
"His family are being supported and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.
"The motorway has now reopened."
The motorway was closed for a number of hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene, before it was reopened at around 4.30pm.