Major route into Burnley closed to traffic as repair work begins on huge sink hole

Burnley Road in Cliviger is closed between the railway bridge and Monarch garage for at least 10 days while investigations and repairs are carried out.
Read More
Motorists had a shock last week when the sinkhole appeared virtually overnight.
Barriers were erected around the hole, which has been filled in as a temporary measure and traffic lights installed to allow investigations into the cause of the sink hole to take place.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We inspected what was originally thought to be a pothole on Burnley Road in mid-July, however, before we had chance to repair it we had a call to let us know that it had developed into a sinkhole.
"We immediately put up barriers and have now carried out further investigation. It appears to have been caused by a collapse to a culvert.”