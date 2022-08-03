Major route into Burnley closed to traffic as repair work begins on huge sink hole

Motorists have been advised to avoid a major route, in and out of Burnley, which has been closed while repair work begins on a huge sink hole.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 10:20 am

Burnley Road in Cliviger is closed between the railway bridge and Monarch garage for at least 10 days while investigations and repairs are carried out.

Motorists had a shock last week when the sinkhole appeared virtually overnight.

This image of Burnley Road, Cliviger, closed to traffic while repair work begins to a sink hole that appeared last week was taken by Eddy Rawlinson

Barriers were erected around the hole, which has been filled in as a temporary measure and traffic lights installed to allow investigations into the cause of the sink hole to take place.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We inspected what was originally thought to be a pothole on Burnley Road in mid-July, however, before we had chance to repair it we had a call to let us know that it had developed into a sinkhole.

"We immediately put up barriers and have now carried out further investigation. It appears to have been caused by a collapse to a culvert.”

