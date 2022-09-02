Major road into Burnley closed for a month after sink hole appeared almost ready to re-open
A major road in and out of Burnley, that was closed for repair works after a large sink hole appeared, could be re-opened within the next day.
Workmen were today putting down the final layer of tarmac on Burnley Road in Cliviger that has been shut for almost a month.
Read More
The stretch between the railway bridge and Monarch garage was closed to traffic forcing motorists to take a de-tour around Red Lees Road to get to and from Burnley.
Most Popular
-
1
Tributes for former Burnley business owner (84) who died after road accident
-
2
Burnley’s own medical aesthetician to the stars hopes to find love on brand new TV dating show with a twist
-
3
Burnley mental health group Casual Minds Matter moves into new premises
-
4
Burnley fans loving life under Vincent Kompany as Clarets see off Millwall to go third in the Championship
-
5
Haunted Punch Bowl pub demolition: Pre-trial review at Burnley magistrates court today
And while businesses in the village remained open they said the closure was affecting their trade, particularly Monarch Garage owner John Sharp who said he saw his custom drop by a third.
Barriers were erected around the sink hole when it seemed to appear overnight. It was filled in as a temporary measure and traffic lights installed to allow investigations into the cause of the sink hole, originally believed to be a pot hole, to take place.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We inspected what was originally thought to be a pothole on Burnley Road in mid-July, however, before we had chance to repair it we had a call to let us know that it had developed into a sinkhole.
"We immediately put up barriers and have now carried out further investigation. It appears to have been caused by a collapse to a culvert.”