Major road into Burnley closed for a month after sink hole appeared almost ready to re-open

A major road in and out of Burnley, that was closed for repair works after a large sink hole appeared, could be re-opened within the next day.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:01 pm
Workmen were today putting down the final layer of tarmac on Burnley Road in Cliviger that has been shut for almost a month.

The stretch between the railway bridge and Monarch garage was closed to traffic forcing motorists to take a de-tour around Red Lees Road to get to and from Burnley.

Cliviger resident Graham Knott today caught this image of workmen putting the final layer of tarmac on the stretch of Burnley Road that has been closed for a month for repair works after a sink hole appeared

And while businesses in the village remained open they said the closure was affecting their trade, particularly Monarch Garage owner John Sharp who said he saw his custom drop by a third.

Barriers were erected around the sink hole when it seemed to appear overnight. It was filled in as a temporary measure and traffic lights installed to allow investigations into the cause of the sink hole, originally believed to be a pot hole, to take place.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We inspected what was originally thought to be a pothole on Burnley Road in mid-July, however, before we had chance to repair it we had a call to let us know that it had developed into a sinkhole.

"We immediately put up barriers and have now carried out further investigation. It appears to have been caused by a collapse to a culvert.”

News that a major route in and out of Burnley, Burnley Road in Cliviger, is soon to re-open will be welcome news for hundreds of residents and motorists
