M65 reopens after police rescue man from bridge near motorway
The M65 has reopened after a police incident near Burnley this morning (Monday, January 17).
The nearly two hour closure was lifted at 8.15am after officers dealt with a vulnerable man on a bridge in Pendle Way, near junction 10.
A police spokesman said: "This was a concern for safety incident for a man on a bridge on Pendle Way.
"He has been taken to safety and the motorway has now been reopened."
A Highways spokesman added: "The M65 has now reopened in both directions within J10 (Burnley) following conclusion of the @LancsRoadPolice off network incident.
"Please allow extra time for the congestion to clear."
The motorway had been closed since around 6.30am, from J10 (A671 Cavalry Way, Burnley / Padiham) to J11 (B6434 Princess Way, Burnley Centre), causing delays for rush hour traffic.
All lanes are now open but some residual congestion is still affecting the M65 around junctions 9 (Hapton / Burnley West) and 10 (Burnley).
Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.
More to follow...