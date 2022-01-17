The nearly two hour closure was lifted at 8.15am after officers dealt with a vulnerable man on a bridge in Pendle Way, near junction 10.

A police spokesman said: "This was a concern for safety incident for a man on a bridge on Pendle Way.

"He has been taken to safety and the motorway has now been reopened."

The M65 is closed in both directions this morning (Monday, January 17, 2022) due to an ongoing police incident.

A Highways spokesman added: "The M65 has now reopened in both directions within J10 (Burnley) following conclusion of the @LancsRoadPolice off network incident.

"Please allow extra time for the congestion to clear."

The motorway had been closed since around 6.30am, from J10 (A671 Cavalry Way, Burnley / Padiham) to J11 (B6434 Princess Way, Burnley Centre), causing delays for rush hour traffic.

All lanes are now open but some residual congestion is still affecting the M65 around junctions 9 (Hapton / Burnley West) and 10 (Burnley).

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.