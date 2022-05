Both carriageways were shut around 10.30am, between junctions six and five in Blackburn, whilst police worked at the scene.

The situation was resolved safely, said Lancashire Police, and the woman is now ‘safe and well’.

Traffic was held for around two hours on the eastbound and westbound carriageways before the motorway reopened at around 1pm.

Police shut the M65 in Blackburn whilst they responded to a concern for a woman's welfare today (Tuesday, May 31)