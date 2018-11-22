M65 junction 6 westbound exit closed due to black ice

Traffic travelling on the M65 westbound towards Preston are having to deal with black ice this morning.

The junction 6 west exit for Blackburn (North and East) has been closed because of an accident around 5.45am.

Traffic on the M65 westbound on 22 November

People heading for junction 6 are being directed to continue to junction 5 (B6232, Shadsworth A6077).

The closure follows a collision near junction 6 due to black ice.

The vehicles involved in the collision have been recovered but police are keeping the junction shut due to black ice.

Highways are managing the junction and expect it to reopen around 9am.

The closure is not affecting the main carriageway but police have confirmed that there is more black ice on the main carriageway.

Highways England have confirmed that gritters are on their way.

Both police and Highways England are urging drivers to be cautious this morning after freezing temperatures created hazardous conditions on roads across Lancashire.

More to follow.