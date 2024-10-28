Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M65 motorway has been closed since the early hours of the morning after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The motorway is blocked eastbound between junction eight (Hapton interchange) and junction nine (Rosegrove interchange).

Emergency services have been at the scene of the collision at around 3.30am. A diversion route is in place and Lancashire Police have asked drivers to find an alternative route where possible.