The crash occurred on the westbound carriageway near junction 4 (Earcroft Interchange) at approximately 4.50pm today (November 16).

One lane was closed in both directions following the smash as well as the entry slip road on the eastbound carriageway.

The slip road was reopened at approximately 5.05pm but the lane closures remained in place due to "extensive barrier damage".

"As a result of the collision...there are delays of 33 minutes above normal, with 3.8 miles of congestion on approach," a spokesman for National Highways said

"Eastbound, traffic is flowing more freely - with 11 minute delays and 3.5 miles of congestion."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

A "serious collision" closed one lane in both directions on the M65 near Blackburn

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.