LiveLive updates as holiday traffic sparks delays of 40 minutes on M6 and M61 in Lancashire
Stretches of the M6 and M61 are at a standstill as the school summer holidays begin and tourists head to Lancashire.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 3:43 pm
The RAC estimates more than 11 million motorists will make trips this weekend - with today expected to be the busiest of the three days.
More people are expected to travel to the region this summer while restrictions remain in place on holidaying abroad.
It's also set to be another warm weekend, with temperatures hitting 23C in the county.
Here are the latest traffic updates:
Holiday traffic sparks delays on M6 and M61 in Lancashire
Last updated: Friday, 23 July, 2021, 15:47
- The RAC estimates more than 11 million motorists will make trips this weekend.
- Crash on M6 closes northbound carriageway near Leyland
- 50 minute delays on approach to M6 incident
The scene on the M6 near junction 28 (Leyland Interchange)
All lanes have reopened on the M6 northbound
50 minutes delays reported following M6 crash
Crash on M6 closes northbound carriageway near Leyland
Congestion map
Here is how the motorways are looking around Lancashire at the moment:
Page 1 of 1