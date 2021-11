Latest traffic news for Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe

Sawley Road, Ribble Valley – Road closed, flooding

Road closed due to flooding on Sawley Road both ways between Sawley and Grindleton. The road has been closed since Monday morning.

A671 Burnley Gas Main Work, temporary traffic signals

The latest traffic news from Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe. Photo: AA Route Planner

Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A671 Todmorden Road near Paidham turn off.

A646 Burnley Gas Main Work, temporary traffic signals

Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Red Lees Road.

Altham Lane Padiham Electricity Work, temporary Traffic Signals