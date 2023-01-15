News you can trust since 1877
Lancashire weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning of ice for Lancashire until Monday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of ice for Lancashire.

By Aimee Seddon
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 3:54pm

The yellow weather warning comes in at 6:00pm today (Sunday, January 15) and is due to end at 10:00am tomorrow (Monday, January 16.)

What is the yellow weather warning for?

The Met Office says that “icy surfaces are expected to develop following wintry showers leading to some difficult travelling conditions.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Lancashire
This could lead to injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Which areas are affected?

The weather warning is in place for all of Lancashire, including Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, the Fylde Coast, Lancaster and East Lancashire.

It is also in place for much of the North, including North Wales, Northern Ireland and the Scottish Isles.

What should you do in this weather?

Information on how to keep your home warm is here, and what to do if you have a frozen or burst pipe is here.

