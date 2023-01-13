In Lancashire 53 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 49 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during January as well as four motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including theM6, M61, M55 and M65.

Lancashire mobile speed camera locations have been revealed for January

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during January

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West to Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys

A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton

B6241 Tom Benson Way (40mph), Preston

A49 Preston Road (30mph), Coppull

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff

A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley

A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton

B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk

A59, Clitheroe By-Pass (60mph), Chatburn

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall

A6 Garstang Rd, From LFRS Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston

A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom

A6068 Keighley Road (30mph), Laneshawbridge

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham

A49 Wigan Road (30mph), Euxton

B6254, Arkholme, Nr Arkholme Primary School (30mph), Arkholme

A6 Garstang Rd, From Watling Street Rd To Moor Lane (30mph), Preston

A587 Broadway, Nr Larkholme Lane (30mph), Fleetwood

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford

A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn

B5254 Leyland Road, Nr Coote Lane (30mph), Lostock Hall

Speed Management:

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley

B6251 Manchester Road, (30mph), Barnoldswick

M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge

Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale

A677, Copy Nook, Nr Gate St (30mph), Blackburn

B5197, Prescot Road (30mph), Aughton

North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool

Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone

Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes

A673 Bolton Rd (30mph), Anderton

B5269, Woodplumpton Lane (30mph), Broughton

Red Lees Road, Nr The Long Causeway (30mph), Cliviger

North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)

A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool

B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys

A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn

Rawlinson Lane (30mph), Heath Charnock

A6177, Haslingden Road, Nr Hospital, Blackburn

Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton

A584, Queens Promenade, Norbreck (30mph), Blackpool

Whittingham Lane (30mph), Goosnargh

M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane

Halton Road (30mph), Halton

Motorways:

M6

M61

M55

