In Lancashire 39 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 36 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during August as well as three motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M61, and M6.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during August:
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C of E Primary school (40mph) Eastbound
A59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C of E Primary school (40mph) Westbound
B6243 Preston Rd, from Whittingham Lane to near to Alston Lane Primary (30MPH), Grimsargh
B6243 Longridge Rd (30MPH), Preston
A5085 Blackpool Rd, from Sir Tom Finney Way to A59 New Hall Lane (30MPH), Preston
A6 Garstang Rd, from LFRS Headquarters to Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston
A6 Garstang Rd, from Jepps Lane to James Tower Way (40MPH), Broughton
A584 Lytham Rd, near Cardwell Close (30MPH), Warton
A583 Blackpool Rd / Preston New Rd from Weeton Rd to A585 Fleetwood Rd (50mph), Kirkham
A671 Rochdale Rd (30MPH), Bacup
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50MPH), Rawtenstall
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40MPH), Rawtenstall
A682 Burnley Rd (30MPH), Reeds Holme
A682 Burnley Rd (30MPH), Crawshawbooth
A681 Todmorden Rd (30MPH), Bacup
A681 Bocholt Way (30MPH), Rawtenstall
A680 Blackburn Rd (30MPH), Acre/Haslingden
A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden
A56 Colne Rd (30MPH), Sough
A671 Westway (30MPH), Burnley
A678 Blackburn Rd, near Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30MPH), Rishton
A59 Preston New Road (eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury
A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff
A581, Dawbers Lane (40mph), Euxton
Speed Management:
St Annes Road (30mph) Blackpool
Warley Road (30mph), Blackpool
A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn
North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)
Broadway, near Devon Crescent (30MPH), Helmshore
Barkerhouse Rd (30mph), Nelson
C660, Brunshaw Rd, near Brunshaw Ave, (30MPH), Burnley
A666, Bolton Rd/Cemetary Rd, near Whitehall St (30MPH), Darwen
A677, Preston New Rd, near Wycollar Drive (30MPH), Blackburn
A6177, Haslingden Rd, near Hospital, Blackburn
B6234, Stanhill Rd (30MPH), Stanhill
Whalley Old Rd (30MPH), Blackburn
Motorways:
M65, between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane
M61 between Junctions 8 & 9 (70mph), Clayton Brook
M6, between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) near to the Jepps Lane over bridge