Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for June

In Lancashire 34 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 31 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during June, as well as three motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M55, and M65.

Mobile speed camera locations for June

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during June:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall

B6241 Tom Benson Way (40 Mph), Preston

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden

A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton

A671 Padiham Road (30mph), Burnley

A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff

B6254, Arkholme, Nr Arkholme Primary School (30mph), Arkholme

A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford

A59, Clitheroe By-Pass (60mpn), Chatburn

B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green (Mobile)

A683, Melling, Nr Lodge Lane (30mph), Melling

A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn

A5085 Blackpool Rd, From A5072 Tulketh Rd To A6 Garstang Rd (30mph), Preston (Mobile)

A683, Lancaster/Morecambe By-Pass, From Mellishaw Lane To Moss Rd (60mph), Heysham Mobile)

Speed Management:

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)

North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool

A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley

Clifton Drive (30mph), Blackpool

A583 Blackpool Road, Near To Lea Gate (Temporary 30mph),

Lindle Lane, Hutton (30mph)

West / Central Beach, Nr Lowther Tr(30mph), Lytham

Blacksnape Road, Nr Playing Fields (30mph), Blacksnape

Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes

Motorways: