New figures show potholes are being fixed within strict time limits by Lancashire County Council.

The county council, which is responsible for around 4,600 miles of roads, said it had struggled to meet targets earlier in the year due to record rainfall causing more potholes than usual.

However, following a busy summer of repairs and preventative maintenance, the council says it is back on track, with the vast majority of potholes and other defects being repaired within strict time limits.

In 2024/25, the county council expects to spend around £29m. on improving road surfaces

The figures for June show that 94% of highway defects which meet the threshold for repair within 5, 10 and 20 days targets were repaired on time. That equates to 9,526 repairs in June alone.

The latest figures for July indicate that almost all repairs are now being made within target times. Over 93% of the most urgent issues, which have a threshold for repair within 4 hours or 2 days, are being repaired on time, with 96% of all other defects being repaired on time.

In 2024/25, the county council expects to spend around £29m. on improving road surfaces, and around £25m on streetlights, bridges and other highways-related maintenance.

A key focus of this maintenance work has been to make the county’s roads more resilient, ready for the wet and cold weather we can expect again this coming winter.

County Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport said: "Our vast road network is vital to the daily life of every resident, worker and business in the county and that's why keeping your roads safe is our top priority. We have invested above and beyond normal levels this year and brought in contractors to help our highways teams work at pace to keep up with the repairs caused by record rainfall levels.

"Despite this, we did struggle earlier this year to meet the very strict targets we set ourselves to repair potholes on time. The good news is that, thanks to the phenomenal efforts of our teams who have been working tirelessly to improve our roads, we're back on track.

"Our latest figures for June and July show a much-improved picture, with the vast majority of potholes and other highway maintenance issues now being repaired within our target times.

"We wouldn't have been able to do this without the public's help and I would encourage people to continue to report potholes or any other safety issues using the Love Clean Streets app, via our website, or by calling our customer service centre."

Highways issues can be reported at lancashire.gov.uk, through the ‘Love Clean Streets’ mobile phone app, or by calling the customer service centre on 0300 123 6780.