Lancashire bus firm teams up with county council to add extra trips serving Blackburn, Rawtenstall and Burnley
Both routes currently finish in mid-evening, but now the bus operator is working with Lancashire County Council to introduce later journeys – delivering a welcome boost for East Lancashire’s evening economy.
From July 21st, a revised Irwell Line timetable will offer new journey options, including:
Irwell Line 481 – new journeys from Blackburn to Rawtenstall at 7-47pm, 9-17pm and 10-47pm. Extra buses will also leave Blackburn for Rawtenstall at 8-36pm and 10-06pm, with a trip to Haslingden at 11-36pm
Irwell Line 483 – extra journeys will leave Burnley for Rawtenstall at 7-47pm, 9-17pm and 10-47pm. New journeys will also run from Rawtenstall to Burnley at 8-38pm, 9-38pm and 11-08pm. Weekday trips after 7pm will serve Newchurch Road, following the Sunday route.
Rosso says other times on Irwell Line and the 464 between Accrington, Rawtenstall, Bacup and Rochdale will also change slightly to serve Edenfield village.
Rosso general manager Tony Fiocca said: “These extra evening journeys will make travel easier and safer for communities across East Lancashire.
“We’ve teamed up with Lancashire County Council to introduce these improvements which will make our buses the ideal choice for an evening out at our area’s many leisure attractions – and with any journey after 7pm priced at just £1, with support from Lancashire’s £8.5 million Bus Service Improvement Plan, it won’t break the bank.”