Local bus firm Rosso is to run new evening journeys on its busy Irwell Line 481 route between Blackburn and Rawtenstall, and on the companion Irwell Line 483 linking Rawtenstall with Burnley.

Both routes currently finish in mid-evening, but now the bus operator is working with Lancashire County Council to introduce later journeys – delivering a welcome boost for East Lancashire’s evening economy.

From July 21st, a revised Irwell Line timetable will offer new journey options, including:

Irwell Line 481 – new journeys from Blackburn to Rawtenstall at 7-47pm, 9-17pm and 10-47pm. Extra buses will also leave Blackburn for Rawtenstall at 8-36pm and 10-06pm, with a trip to Haslingden at 11-36pm

Rosso’s Irwell Line 481 and 483 routes will feature later evening journeys serving Burnley, Blackburn and Rawtenstall from 21 July, thanks to a partnership between the bus operator and Lancashire County Council

Irwell Line 483 – extra journeys will leave Burnley for Rawtenstall at 7-47pm, 9-17pm and 10-47pm. New journeys will also run from Rawtenstall to Burnley at 8-38pm, 9-38pm and 11-08pm. Weekday trips after 7pm will serve Newchurch Road, following the Sunday route.

Rosso says other times on Irwell Line and the 464 between Accrington, Rawtenstall, Bacup and Rochdale will also change slightly to serve Edenfield village.

Rosso general manager Tony Fiocca said: “These extra evening journeys will make travel easier and safer for communities across East Lancashire.

