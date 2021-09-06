M6 Thelwall Viaduct - Cheshire

Earlier accident, traffic easing

A6017 Stockport Road - Ashton-Under-Lyne

Earlier burst water main, left turn now allowed

B5375 Park Road - Wigan

Road closed due to accident. Traffic is coping well

Poundswick Lane - Wythenshawe

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Traffic lights now functioning. No recent updates

A5082 Hough Lane - Astley

Traffic light failure. Traffic is coping well

A676 Folds Road - Bolton

Traffic lights now functioning. No recent updates

M6 - Lancashire

Slow traffic in the roadworks area. Travel time is around 15 minutes

M60 - Greater Manchester

Queueing traffic. Congestion to J10 (Trafford Centre). Travel time is around 10 minutes

A57 Dawson Street - Castlefield

Queueing traffic. Congestion to the Cambridge Street Junction on the A57(M). Travel time is around 10 minutes

A577 Wallgate - Wigan

Very slow traffic in the roadworks area

A671 Whalley Road - Clitheroe

Queueing traffic in the roadworks area

A677 Preston New Road - Mellor

Queueing traffic in the roadworks area

A666 Bolton Road - Swinton

Slow traffic

A56 Manchester Road - Bury

Traffic returned to normal

A6010 Wilmslow Road - Fallowfield

Slow traffic

A664 Rochdale Road - Harpurhey

Very slow traffic

A585 Amounderness Way - Poulton-Le-Fylde

Slow traffic

B5269 Whittingham Road - Longridge

Slow traffic

