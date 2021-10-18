M6 Lancashire

One lane closed and slow traffic due to accident on M6 Northbound at J32 M55 (Broughton Interchange). Congestion to J30 (M61 interchange). Travel time is 20 minutes. Lane one (ff four) is closed just before the exit slip road.

M602 Greater Manchester

Queueing traffic due to earlier accident, a van and a flat-bed truck involved on M602 Eastbound from J2 A576 Gilda Brook Road (Trafford Park / Eccles) to J3 A5063 Trafford Road (Regent Road Roundabout). Travel time is 15 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened. Lane two (Of two) was closed until around 07:20.

A678 Burnley Road Altham

Slow traffic on A678 Burnley Road near The Walton Arms Pub. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights in place for electricity works.

M58 Greater Manchester

Queueing traffic on M58 Eastbound at M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange).

Altham Lane Altham

Slow traffic on Altham Lane near Altham Business Park. In the roadworks area.

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 clockwise from J23 A635 Manchester Road (Ashton Under Lyne) to J25 A560 Crookilley Way (Brinnington).

A575 Walkden Road Worsley

Very slow traffic on A575 Walkden Road around A572 Leigh Road (Worsley).

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M66 J4 (Simister Island) to J12 M62 J12 (Eccles Interchange). Congestion to M62 J19 (Heywood) westbound.

M61 Greater Manchester

Delays on M61 Southbound from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J1 M60 J15 (Swinton Interchange). Usual slow traffic here.

M6 Cheshire

Slow traffic on M6 both ways from J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston) to J23 A580 East Lancashire Road (Haydock).

