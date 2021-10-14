M62 Cheshire

Slow traffic due to earlier broken down car on M62 Westbound after J11 A574 Birchwood Way (Birchwood). All lanes have been re-opened. Lane one (Of four) was closed until around 07:50.

M6 Merseyside

Long delays due to earlier broken down lorry on M6 Southbound at J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows). Congestion to J25 (Bryn). In the roadworks area. Travel time is around 35 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened. Lane one (Of three) as well as the end of the entry slip was closed until around 07:50.

Pilsworth Road Bury

Pilsworth Road both ways re-opened, traffic returned to normal, earlier building fire at a landfill site between M66 J3 (Hollins) and Moss Hall Road. Sensors show that traffic can now use the road, as the fire is contained in the landfill site, after the road has been closed since 02:30.

M66 Greater Manchester

This is the latest on the road on Thursday morning.

Traffic heavier than normal on M66 Southbound from J2 A58 Rochdale Road (Bury) to J3 Pilsworth Road (Hollins).

A580 Walton Lane Merseyside

Slow traffic on A580 Walton Lane Southbound at A5089 Walton Breck Road. In the roadworks area.

M60 Greater Manchester

Heavy traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 20 minutes.

A59 Liverpool Road Much Hoole

Slow traffic on A59 Liverpool Road both ways near Brook Lane. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M61 Greater Manchester

Queueing traffic on M61 Southbound from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 20 minutes.

M66 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M66 Southbound at J1 A56 Walmersley Road (Ramsbottom).

A585 Amounderness Way Thornton

Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from the Norcross Roundabout.

M65 Lancashire

Slow traffic on M65 Eastbound at J2 M61 (Clayton Brook).

M61 Lancashire

Slow traffic on M61 Northbound from J9 M65 (Clayton Brook).

A57 Regent Road Salford

Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road Eastbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).

