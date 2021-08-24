A585 Amounderness Way Thornton

Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from Norcross Roundabout (Thornton) to A588 Breck Road Roundabout (Poulton-Le-Fylde).

M62 West Yorkshire

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

One lane blocked and slow traffic due to accident, a car involved on M62 Westbound between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow). Lane three (Of three) is blocked

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise at J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange).

A57 Regent Road Salford

Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's). Congestion to the M602

A580 East Lancashire Road Haydock

Heavy traffic due to earlier accident on A580 East Lancashire Road Eastbound between Haydock Lane and M6 J23 (Haydock). Congestion to routes through Ashton In Makerfield causing delays along Liverpool Road and Lodge Lane. All lanes have been reopened.

The road reopened fully by 07:30 after the road has been closed since Monday (23rd) evening, the Westbound side reopened just after 7am.

A570 Southport Road Scarisbrick