Lancashire and North West traffic news: Central Drive in Blackpool closed | Traffic light failure in Deansgate | Slow traffic affecting A585, M62, A57 and M60
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this morning.
A5099 Central Drive Blackpool - read moreA5099 Central Drive closed due to police incident at B5261 Grasmere Road. Traffic is coping well. As of yet it is unclear why the road has been closed. Diversion: For bus services 6, 6, 7 and 17
A56 Deansgate Manchester City Centre
Traffic light failure on A56 Deansgate at A34 Quay Street. Traffic is coping well.
A675 Belmont Road Belmont
Accident cleared on A675 Belmont Road near the Sailing Club turn-off.
Greenacres Road Oldham
Greenacres Road both ways closed due to police incident between Heywood Street and Brideoak Street. Traffic is coping well.
M62 Merseyside
Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J5 A5080 Roby Road (Huyton) and J6 M57 (Tarbock Island). In the roadworks area.
A585 Amounderness Way Thornton
Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from B5268 Fleetwood Road South (Thornton) to A588 Breck Road (Poulton-Le-Fylde).
A57 Regent Road Salford
Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise around J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange).