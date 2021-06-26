Lancashire and Cumbria roadworks: Monday, June 28 to Sunday, July 4

Roadworks will be taking place on Lancashire roads

M6 road marking renewals

In a £1m scheme which started on Monday (21 June) and lasts until the end of August, road markings and road studs will be renewed along sections of the motorway in north Lancashire and Cumbria All the work will be done overnight - between 8pm and 6am – with lane closures along short sections of motorway. Occasional slip road closures will be required when Highways is working in lanes in the slip roads or next to them. Until Sunday 4 July the work is between junction 35 and junction 36 and between junction 30 and junction 32 thereafter.

The next planned slip road closures are for the southbound entry slip road at junction 31 from Monday 5 July for three nights and then of the northbound exit slip road at junction 31a from Thursday 8 July for two nights.

M6 junction 32 to junction 33 resurfacing

A £3.25m programme of 8pm to 7am overnight resurfacing along both the northbound and southbound carriageways will start on Monday (28 June).Other work such as repairing or replacing bridge expansion joints, installing new road studs and ironing out more persistent carriageway ‘bumps’ will also be delivered.

The scheme will be delivered in two phases – along the northbound carriageway up to Sunday 18 July and the southbound carriageway between Monday 19 July and Wednesday 22 September. The overnight closures, along the southbound carriageway, are currently scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday 27 and 28 July and Friday and Saturday 10 and 11 September with the long-standing A6 diversion in place. Access to and out of the southbound Lancashire (Forton) services will also be closed for one night only on Monday 13 September. A 50mph speed limit will be in place along sections where work is taking place.

M6 between junctions 32 and 33 (Turner’s Farm bridge)

Work to install a new support for the bridge in the verge alongside the southbound carriageway is ongoing and involves a 50mph speed limit – backed by average speed cameras – through the roadworks zone.

M6 Junction 42 to Junction 41

In a £1m project starting tomorrow (Saturday 26 June) and lasting nine weeks (due for completion by Thursday 26 August), Highways is modernising the central reservation safety barrier along a two mile section of the motorway between Southwaite and Intack bridge.The old rolled hollow section barrier will be replaced with a more modern steel barrier system. Lane three will be closed in both directions while the work is taking place. The hard shoulder will be used as a running lane overnight when traffic management is installed and removed. A 50mph speed limit will be in place past the roadworks and lorries will be banned from using lane two.

M55 junctions 1 to 3 (updated)

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor project. The beams for the new bridge over the motorway – which will link the new junction slip roads to the new road – are now being installed with the second and third of three consecutive Saturday night closures this weekend and next (between 9pm and 8am, 26 June and 3 July). Clearly-signed diversions will be in place when the motorway is closed between the two junctions.

M55 Junction 4

A £700,000 overnight – 8pm to 6am - project to resurface sections of the motorway around junction 4 started on Tuesday (22 June) and will last until Wednesday 7 July. Repairs will include resurfacing and replacing the road markings and road studs along each of the slip roads at junction 4, a section of the eastbound carriageway and the westbound hard shoulder. The following overnight closures are scheduled:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 June: eastbound entry slip road close

Wednesday (30 June) to Tuesday 6 July (inclusive) nightly closures of the westbound exit slip road with signed local diversions in place

A585 (Fleetwood)

On Monday (21 June) Highways started refreshing road markings and installing new road studs along the A585 Amounderness Way and Dock Street in Fleetwood - between the junctions with West Drive and Adelaide Street. This is a £350,000 project which will completed by Thursday 15 July (extended by one night due to poor weather). All the work will be done overnight between 8pm and 6am. Short sections of the route will be closed each night with localised signed diversion routes in place.

A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement

Work to deliver a £150m new bypass and junction improvements is now underway. The second major construction phase for the project is now taking place. On Monday (21 June), as works progress at Skippool roundabout, Highways installed off-peak lane closures to facilitate road surface testing. Temporary lights have also been installed on Lodge Lane to undertake utility works at this location.

A66 Appleby bypass