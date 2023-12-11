News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hapton: Flooding closes Burnley Road between the junctions of Manchester Road and A56

A road closure is currently in place in Burnley Road, Hapton, due to flooding overnight.
By John Deehan
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
The closure runs from the junction of Manchester Road to the junction for the A56, with police anticipating it to remain in place for some time.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Heavy rain over the weekend has caused flooding in various areas of the borough.

