Four people injured after two-vehicle crash on Padiham road

Slade Lane was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash at around 3.10pm today (August 4).

Four people were hurt in the incident but police said their injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening".

One of the casualties had to be cut free from the vehicle by firefighters using Holmatro equipment.

An air ambulance was witnessed landing in the area as part of the emergency response.

The closure led to heavy congestion in the area, with traffic also building on Barrowford Road.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

