Flood warnings as heavy rain batters Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley

A number of flood warnings are in place across Burnley, Padiham and the Ribble Valley after hours of heavy rain today.

Areas affected including Burnley, Padiham, Waddington, Gisburn and Colne.

The M66 is currently closed Southbound between Junctions 1 and 2.

There are also problems along the A59 from Sawley to Clitheroe, along the A682 and at Padiham bypass with some road closures expected.

The Environment Agency have issued a Flood Warning in the Colne areas of Colne Water at Lenches, around Waterside Industrial Estate and Green Road - flooding is expected.

A police spokesman said: "Please try and avoid these areas and take the necessary precautions. You can monitor live flood alerts and warning here: http://socsi.in/eJplR.

"Please check journeys are viable before setting off to avoid unnecessary delays.

"We are working with Lancashire Fire and Rescue and the Environment agency to resolve the issues and minimise inconvenience."