In Lancashire 54 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 48 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during February, as well as two fixed locations and four motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the Lancashire mobile speed camera locations during January

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during February:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A671 Westway, Burnley (30mph)

A678 Blackburn Road, nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Rishton (30mph)

Preston Road, Grimsargh East (30mph)

A679 Accrington Road, Hapton (30mph)

Southport Road, Ormskirk (30mph)

A585 Amounderness Way, Victoria Road West to Eros Roundabout (40mph)

A6 Main Road, nr Orchard Close (30mph)

B6243 Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green (30mph)

A6 Garstang Road, Withy Trees to LFRS Headquarters (30mph)

A680 Blackburn Road, Haslingden (30mph)

A584 Preston New Road between Lytham Road and Clifton Business Park Eastbound

A678 Burnley Road nr St James’ CE Primary School, Altham (30mph)

A682 Rawtenstall Bypass, Rawtenstall (40mph)

B6241 Tom Benson Way, Preston (40mph)

A59 Liverpool Road / Causeway Lane, Rufford (30mph)

A584 Preston New Road between Clifton Business Park and Blackpool Road Eastbound (50mph)

Whalley Old Road, Blackburn (30mph)

Westwood Road, Clayton le Woods (30mph)

A584 Preston New Road from Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph)

A681 Bocholt Way, Rawtenstall (30mph)

A6 Garstang Road, Moor Park, Preston (30mph)

A671 Padiham Road, Burnley (30mph)

B5268 Fleetwood Road South nr A585 Norcross Roundabout (30mph)

A59 Main Street, Gisburn (30mph)

A577 Stannaught Road, Skelmersdale (national speed limit)

A577 Crosshall Brow, Skelmersdale (40mph)

Southport New Road, Banks (50mph)

Speed Management

A59 Guildway / Golden Way, Preston (40mph)

M65 junction 7-8 (national speed limit)

Kirkham Road, Freckleton (30mph)

Inner Promenade, St Annes (30mph)

Clifton Drive, Blackpool (30mph)

M6 Junction 32-33 (national speed limit)

Halton Road, Halton, Lancaster (30mph)

B5261 Blackpool Road (30mph)

North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)

Birch Green Road, Skelmersdale (30mph)

A584 Promenade, nr Burlington Road West (30mph)

Haslingden Road, nr Hospital, Blackburn (30mph)

B5261 Heyhouses Lane, St Annes (30mph)

Princess Way, Blackpool (30mph)

Barton Road, Lancaster (30mph)

Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh (30mph)

A584 Queens Promenade, Blackpool (30mph)

North Park Drive, Blackpool (30mph)

B5259 Saltcoates Road, nr Tewkesbury Drive (30mph)

Bolton Road, Anderton (30mph)

Warren Drive, Thornton (30mph)

Fixed mobile speed camera locations:

A586 Garstang Road East, Poulton (30mph)

Fishergate Hill, Preston (30mph)

Motorways:

M6 (national speed limit)

M61 (national speed limit)

M55 (national speed limit)