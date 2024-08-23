Fallen tree and crash closes lane on M65 from junction 11 Princess Way at Burnley centre to junction 12 at Brierfield
A crash and a fallen tree due to this morning’s storm has closed a lane on the M65.
One lane is closed and traffic is queueing up on the motorway from junction 11, Princess Way at Burnley centre to junction 12 at Churchill Close Brierfield.
