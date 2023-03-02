A “large vehicle” caught fire on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 9 (Rose Grove) and 8 (Hapton) at around 12.50pm on Thursday (March 2).

Three fire engines from Hyndburn, Burnley and Padiham, along with the water bowser from Leyland attended the scene.

A vehicle caught fire on the M65 between junctions 9 and 8 near Burnley (Credit: Google)

The vehicle was “well alight” when crews arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, a light portable pump, small tools and dammit mats to extinguish the flames.

