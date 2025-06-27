Drivers warned of M65 closure following road collision
Lancashire Police have closed parts of the M65 following a road collision.
Lanes one and two of the M65 eastbound between junctions eight and nine are currently shut.
A police spokesperson said: “We anticipate that the lanes will be closed for some time, whilst we make sure the road is safe.
"In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
"We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you once we know more. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out an about today.”