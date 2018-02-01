Delays after crash on M65

Two lanes have been closed on the M65 after a car and a crash crashed on the eastbound carriageway.

The accident happened between J7 for the A6185 Dunkenhalgh Way and J8 for the A6068.

Traffic is reported to be delayed around the area.

All vehicles have been recovered, however the lanes remain closed due to a spillage and debris across the carriageway caused by the accident.

A spokesman for Highways England said in a post to Twitter: "Lane closures remain in place on the M65 eastbound in Lancashire, between J7 and J8.

"Additional resources have been requested to attend scene, clearup work is more complex than previously thought."

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 25.30pm and 2.45pm.