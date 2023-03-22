News you can trust since 1877
Crash likely to close Burnley road ‘for some time’ as motorists urged to find alternative routes

Police warned a road in Burnley was likely to be closed for some time following a collision.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 19:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 19:17 GMT

Padiham Road was closed at the junction with Beatrice Avenue following a collision at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (March 30).

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash, but police warned the road was likely to be closed for some time.

“Please find an alternative route and follow any directions of the officers in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Padiham Road was closed at the junction with Beatrice Avenue following a collision (Credit: Google)
PoliceBurnleyLancashire Police