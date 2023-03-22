Crash likely to close Burnley road ‘for some time’ as motorists urged to find alternative routes
Police warned a road in Burnley was likely to be closed for some time following a collision.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 19:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 19:17 GMT
Padiham Road was closed at the junction with Beatrice Avenue following a collision at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (March 30).
It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash, but police warned the road was likely to be closed for some time.
“Please find an alternative route and follow any directions of the officers in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.